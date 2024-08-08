Live
Just In
Nine killed in landslides, floods in Vietnam in August
Nine people have been killed while seven others injured in landslides and floods triggered by torrential rains in Vietnam's northern mountainous region in August, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Thursday.
As many as 121 houses were damaged from August 1 to 8, while 10 houses had to be urgently relocated, the report said, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Xinhua news agency reported quoting VNA.
The report said that about 170 locations were eroded, causing traffic congestion.
Heavy rain is forecast to continue until August 17 in the northern region, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
Natural disasters in the Southeast Asian country left 111 people dead and several others missing from early this year until August 5, the highest number reported for the same period in five years, said the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.