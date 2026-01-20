No longer obliged to think of peace

Washington: US President Donald Trump has written a blunt letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, linking the Nobel Committee’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize to his hardened stance on Greenland, saying he no longer feels bound to “think purely of Peace”.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by Bloomberg, Trump’s message to the Norwegian leader — first reported by a PBS journalist on X — was circulated by the US National Security Council (NSC) to several other European governments, underscoring Washington’s intent to make the communication widely known.

“Dear Jonas: Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there, hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he said.

Reacting to the letter, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Trump’s message was sent in response to a brief text message he had earlier conveyed to the US President. “Trump’s message came in response to a short text message to President Trump from me earlier in the day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb,” Støre said.