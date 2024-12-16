Live
NSA Ajit Doval Likely to Visit China for Special Representative Talks
NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit China for Special Representative talks, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing key strategic issues. Stay updated on this significant diplomatic development.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is expected to visit China soon to engage in Special Representative talks, according to sources. The development follows a recent address by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in Parliament, where he discussed the state of India-China relations.
During a session in the Lok Sabha on December 3, Jaishankar outlined progress in diplomatic ties between the two nations, highlighting the resolution of disengagement issues in eastern Ladakh. He noted that India and China have made strides in improving their relationship after years of tensions, with complete disengagement achieved in the region.
“India’s next focus will be de-escalation,” Jaishankar told Parliament. He analyzed the significance of ongoing diplomatic efforts, which have contributed to incremental improvements in bilateral ties. The minister, however, reiterated that China continues to occupy approximately 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in Aksai Chin, a situation that stems from the 1962 conflict.
India and China have been locked in a military standoff since May 2020, following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. Diplomatic efforts since then have sought to defuse tensions and prevent further confrontations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The expected visit by NSA Doval is viewed as a continuation of these diplomatic engagements, aimed at fostering dialogue and addressing unresolved issues between the two nations. While the specific agenda of the talks remains undisclosed, they are anticipated to cover key matters related to the LAC and broader bilateral relations.
Sources suggest that Doval’s visit will mark a significant step in India-China diplomacy, building on the outcomes of recent high-level discussions.