Officials In Pakistan Had Called For A Ban On The Game 'PUBG'

Pakistani authorities demanded that the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game be banned after the incident took place, where a boy admitted to killing four members of his family in a rage after binge-playing the game for days.



Ali Zain is accused of killing his mother, two sisters, and a brother on January 18 and claiming that the game drove him to violence during interrogation over the weekend.

Imran Kishwar, a police investigator in Lahore, said that this is not the first occurrence of this sort, therefore they had concluded to impose a ban on it. He said that Ali is 18 years old, who lived in utter solitude in his room and was addicted to the game.

As per the Lahore police officer, Ali shot at his family thinking they would also come back to life, as happened in the game.

Following complaints about the game's violent violence, Pakistani telecoms regulators temporarily barred access to it. Several other countries, like India and China, have banned the game, either temporarily or permanently.

Meanwhile, PUBG is a multiplayer online battle royale game in which the last person standing wins. PUBG has considered one of the most popular smartphone games in the world, with comparisons to the blockbuster book and film series 'The Hunger Games.'