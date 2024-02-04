Live
- Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan
- MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow
- A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
- Political slugfest in Bengal as TMC now targets CAG after ED & CBI
- Death toll from Ukraine's strike on occupied city rises to 28
- Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested
- Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
- Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe
- Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January
- Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 11 national players
Just In
Orange alert for blizzards renewed in China
China's meteorological authority has renewed an orange alert for snowstorms in some regions of the country, beginning Sunday.
China's meteorological authority has renewed an orange alert for snowstorms in some regions of the country, beginning Sunday.
The National Meteorological Center said that from Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy snow will hit parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, with snowfall expected to reach 2 to 5 cm, Xinhua news agency reported.
It advised authorities to be aware of the impact of extensive snow and freezing weather during the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, in which hundreds of millions of people return home to reunite with their friends and families.
Pedestrians and drivers have been advised to be extra careful during the snowy weather and local authorities have been instructed to take precautionary measures concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.