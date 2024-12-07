Live
Just In
Over 65,000 work permits issued in Afghanistan
Kabul: Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has issued more than 65,000 work permits over the past eight months, spokesman for the Ministry Samiullah Ebrahimi said.
In talks to a local media the Tolonews on Saturday, the official revealed that the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs had issued work permits to over 65,000 individuals including women and some foreign nationals since March, Xinhua news agency reported.
Without providing more details, the official noted that the caretaker administration would do its best to create job opportunities as part of efforts to alleviate poverty in the poverty-stricken country.
In the meantime, local economic observers believe that launching major development projects and encouraging Afghan and foreign companies to invest in Afghanistan could ease poverty in the Central Asian nation.