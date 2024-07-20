  • Menu
Over 8,58,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan, Iran

A total of 858,170 Afghan refugees returned home from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran from April to June, according to the Afghanistan office of the International Organization for Migration(IOM).

Kabul: A total of 858,170 Afghan refugees returned home from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran from April to June, according to the Afghanistan office of the International Organization for Migration(IOM).

The IOM Afghanistan also said in a post on its X account on Friday that more than 5,30,000 people also made outbound trips from Afghanistan during the second quarter of this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 2.5 million Afghan refugees have reportedly been living in Pakistan.

Additionally, about the same number of refugees are residing in Iran.

