Pak Parliament session adjourned till Sunday

Islamabad: Pakistan's National Assembly session was on Thursday adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan who has effectively lost majority in the lower house.

As soon as the National Assembly session began at the Parliament House, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked lawmakers to discuss items listed on the agenda.

However, opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan. Deputy Speaker Suri then adjourned the House till 11 am on Sunday, amid vociferous protest from opposition lawmakers.