Pak PM Sharif's Cabinet takes oath

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member Cabinet - a mix of experience and fresh blood - was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to new ministers after President Arif Alvi once again excused himself from the ceremony.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but President Alvi refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers, compelling the government to postpone it.

The Cabinet includes 31 ministers and three ministers of the state and its first meeting has been summoned in the evening by Prime Minister Sharif.