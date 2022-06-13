Pakistan committed to int'l obligations towards prevention of child labour: President Arif Alvi

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that his country is committed to its international obligations toward the prevention of child labour .

Alvi also urged stakeholders to speak against the social evil to prevent child labour, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Child labor is a growing curse in the world, particularly in the developing countries. Pakistan is a victim of this growing global phenomenon," the President added in a message on the World Day Against Child Labour which was observed on Sunday.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed that no child below the age of 14 years shall be engaged in any form of employment.

"Child labor deprives children of receiving basic education and access to health facilities. It exposed them to harmful and hazardous environments and clipped their basic rights to life and liberty," Alvi added.

Highlighting that every child has a right to get education and better health, the President said that there is a need to ensure that children are also provided with a safe and secure environment around them.

"We can do so by strengthening the capacity of the regulators to address the issue of child and bonded labor," he said, adding that an effective and determined awareness campaign to remind the society of harmful effects of child labor is one important action to fight the menace of child labor.