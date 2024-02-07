Pakistan to close borders with Iran, Afghanistan on polling day on Feb 8

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to close its borders with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran for all purposes on February 8 to ensure security during the general elections in the country, a media report said.

The announcement to close the borders was made by the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday, The Express Tribune reported.

“To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on February 8, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on February 9,” said a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials said that both the countries have been informed about the decision of Pakistan.

The border crossings with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman were frequently shut in the recent past due to tensions between the two countries.

However, the border with Iran remained open last month even as both countries were involved in tit-for-tat missile exchanges, The Express Tribune reported.

Around 128 million voters are set vote on Thursday to elect members of the National Assembly and four provincial Assemblies.

Balochistan in particular has seen a sudden spike in terrorist attacks in the run-up to the polls. Twin terrorist attacks rocked Pishin and Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday, leaving scores of people dead and injuring dozens.

The back-to-back attacks in two districts of Balochistan targeting the election offices of candidates raise questions about the security arrangements in place for the crucial polls, The Express Tribune reported.