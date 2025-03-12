Pakistan Train Attack: 27 Militants Killed, 155 Hostages Rescued

Separatist militants launched an armed attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday, taking passengers hostage and engaging in clashes with security forces. Officials report that at least 27 militants have been killed, and 155 passengers have been rescued so far.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an ethnic separatist group, claimed responsibility for the hijacking, asserting that they had seized control of the train, killed 30 security personnel, and taken 214 hostages, including military personnel. The claims remain unverified by independent sources.

The BLA issued an ultimatum demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners, activists, and individuals they allege were abducted by Pakistani security forces. The group threatened to execute hostages if the military continued intervention. Pakistani authorities have not confirmed details regarding the hostage situation. The train was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when it came under attack in a tunnel, where assailants opened fire, killing the train driver.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assault, commending security forces for their response. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi labeled the attackers as terrorists and vowed action. The Balochistan government implemented emergency measures, mobilizing security personnel to regain control of the train and secure remaining passengers.

Rescue efforts continued into Wednesday, with Pakistani security forces engaging in a firefight with heavily armed insurgents. According to reports, 190 passengers have been rescued, while at least 30 militants have been killed. The train, carrying approximately 400 people in nine coaches, was derailed using explosives before being hijacked.

China, a key investor in Pakistan’s infrastructure projects, condemned the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to security cooperation with Islamabad. The United Nations also denounced the violence and called for the immediate release of hostages.

The Balochistan region has been the epicenter of a long-running insurgency, with groups like the BLA accusing the government of exploiting local resources without equitable distribution. While primarily targeting security forces, BLA militants have also attacked civilians and Chinese nationals linked to infrastructure projects.

As security forces advance, reports indicate that attackers are using suicide bombers positioned near hostages, complicating the rescue mission. Meanwhile, authorities have established emergency response centers in Quetta to assist victims and their families.

The situation remains fluid as security forces attempt to neutralize the threat and secure the safety of passengers.