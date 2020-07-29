X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Pakistani soldier killed in firing along Afghan border

Pakistani soldier
x

Pakistani soldier killed in firing along Afghan border (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

A Pakistani soldier was killed in cross-border firing from the Afghan side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, officials said.

Islamabad: A Pakistani soldier was killed in cross-border firing from the Afghan side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, officials said.

An army statement said that terrorists carried out a firing raid from the Afghan side of the bilateral border on a security forces' post in Bajaur district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistani security officials have long been saying that militants have crossed the border into Afghanistan as a result of major operations in the country's tribal regions.

The Pakistani militants routinely attack the border posts from the Afghan side.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have a nearly 2,600-km border, mostly porous. Pakistan is fencing the border with Afghanistan to block the movement of the militants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X