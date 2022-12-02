Pakistan's inflation climbs to 23.8% in Nov

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 23.8 per cent year on year in November as compared to the same month a year ago when it was recorded at 11.5 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the PBS, the CPI in November has also witnessed ease year on year as compared to an increase of 26.6 percent in the previous month of October, reports Xinhua news agency.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.8 per cent in November as compared to an increase of 4.7 per cent in the previous month and 3 per cent in November 2021, the PBS figures showed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance in its monthly outlook report had said that the country's CPI in November was expected to decrease marginally and would probably remain between 23 and 25 per cent.

The report added that inflationary pressure was expected to ease due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices and a stable exchange rate.