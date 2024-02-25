  • Menu
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 29,692: Ministry

At least 29,692 Palestinians have been killed and 69,879 injured during the war in Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

Gaza: At least 29,692 Palestinians have been killed and 69,879 injured during the war in Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

These figures include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of terror groups' own rocket misfires, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF added on Sunday that it has killed more than 12,000 operatives in Gaza, in addition to nearly 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7.

