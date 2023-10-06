Live
- Brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur presents “Festive Regalia” Autumn Winter 2023 Collection, Exclusively In Hyderabad
- Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance top gainers of Nifty after fundraise plan
- Alaya F's Post In Hot Pink Outfit Inspires Fans As She Returns To Yoga In Style
- Climate change plays crucial role to intensify Sikkim floods: Experts
- Hospitals directed to display treatment rates as per KPME act
- Happy World Smile Day 2023: Spread Joy with These Wishes, Messages and Quotes
- SC issues notices in response to PIL alleging distribution of freebies
- Kamduni gang-rape & murder case: Calcutta HC dismisses death penalty for three, acquits one
- Apple Vision Pro headset to support screen mirroring via AirPlay
- Netflix yet to scale up India biz due to lack of local content: Report
Just In
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settler in West Bank
A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Friday by an Israeli settler near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Ramallah: A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Friday by an Israeli settler near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Labib al-Damiri was killed in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
Damiri was shot during clashes that erupted between Palestinian residents and dozens of Israeli settlers who stormed the village and attacked homes and stores and burnt cars, Xinhua news agency quoted the witnesses as saying.
Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the clashes erupted in Huwara after Palestinian "rioters" attacked an Israeli settler's car with stones, and the settler sustained minor injuries.
"Israel crossed all red lines by insisting on implementing the policy of killing against the Palestinian people and storming cities and villages," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency, said in a press statement.
He held the Israeli and US administrations fully responsible for the "crimes" committed by the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank.
On Thursday, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian man who was accused of being responsible for shooting at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara, and two others during clashes in Shufa village near the city of Tulkarm.