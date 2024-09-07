Live
Philippines: One soldier killed in ambush, another wounded
Highlights
Suspected rebels killed one soldier and wounded another during an ambush in Sorsogon, the southernmost province on the Philippines' Luzon island, the military said Saturday.
Manila: Suspected rebels killed one soldier and wounded another during an ambush in Sorsogon, the southernmost province on the Philippines' Luzon island, the military said Saturday.
In a report, the military said the army corporal and another soldier were travelling on a motorcycle in Bulan town when the New People's Army (NPA) rebels fired at them around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The military added that the soldiers were out for community work when the ambush occurred.
NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969.
Despite the decreasing number of fighters, NPA rebels concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.
