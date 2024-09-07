  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Philippines: One soldier killed in ambush, another wounded

Philippines: One soldier killed in ambush, another wounded
x
Highlights

Suspected rebels killed one soldier and wounded another during an ambush in Sorsogon, the southernmost province on the Philippines' Luzon island, the military said Saturday.

Manila: Suspected rebels killed one soldier and wounded another during an ambush in Sorsogon, the southernmost province on the Philippines' Luzon island, the military said Saturday.

In a report, the military said the army corporal and another soldier were travelling on a motorcycle in Bulan town when the New People's Army (NPA) rebels fired at them around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The military added that the soldiers were out for community work when the ambush occurred.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969.

Despite the decreasing number of fighters, NPA rebels concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick