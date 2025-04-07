Philippines slams Beijing's 'reckless and dangerous maneuvers' in South China Sea

Manila: In yet another incident of China's aggressive posturing in the region, the Philippines on Monday raised serious concerns over a Chinese vessel engaging in "reckless and dangerous" maneuvers against a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard alleged that the Chinese vessel CCG-3302 made multiple attempts to ram the aft of the PCG vessel, BRP Cabra.

Philippine Coast Guard Spokesperson Jay Tarriela stated that due to the PCG vessel's superior maneuverability, the China Coast Guard deployed a smaller, faster vessel, CCG-21612, to further attempt to ram the PCG vessel.

"Despite these aggressive actions, the professionalism, composure, and seamanship of the PCG sailors successfully outmatched the reckless tactics employed by the two China Coast Guard vessels. The BRP Cabra continues to shadow and challenge CCG-3302, demonstrating unwavering resolve in the face of intimidation," Tarriela posted on X.

"The PCG remains steadfast in adhering to the explicit guidance of PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, which emphasises maintaining a high level of professionalism to prevent escalation while embodying a fearless spirit of patriotism. In accordance with the directive of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the PCG is committed to upholding its duties and responsibilities in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests," he further added.

Meanwhile, Philippines Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on Monday condemned the "reckless and dangerous" actions of a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel that nearly collided with a Philippine patrol ship in contested waters off Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal on Sunday, calling it a blatant violation of international law and an affront to Philippine sovereignty.

Tolentino, in a statement, emphasised that Panatag Shoal is well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as upheld by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, state-run news agency PNA reported.

"This aggressive maneuver not only endangered the lives of our brave maritime personnel but also constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the Philippines' sovereign rights," he said.

China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea has been a growing cause of concern for many Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines. China continues to make sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea, which has untapped natural resources, including oil and natural gas.