PM Modi And UK PM Sunak Extend Greetings For Inauguration Of Akshardham Temple In New Jersey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, have conveyed their greetings on the eve of the inauguration of the Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey. This temple is being hailed as the largest Hindu temple outside of India in the modern era.



In a letter addressed to BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, Prime Minister Modi expressed that this event holds profound spiritual significance for devotees worldwide. He conveyed his best wishes to all those involved in the initiative, highlighting that the temple's inaugural celebrations showcase Indian architectural excellence and the rich culture and ethos of India. He also noted that this temple would help connect the Indian diaspora, particularly the youth, with their heritage and instill pride in "Maa Bharati" (Mother India).

In his message, Prime Minister Sunak praised the temple's beauty and its universal message of peace, harmony, and personal growth. He underscored that the temple is not only a place of worship but also a significant landmark that reflects India's values, culture, and global contributions.

Modi further emphasized the enduring and multifaceted relationship between India and the United States, rooted in their shared values and extensive interactions among their people. He highlighted India's spiritual heritage and its emphasis on "Seva" or selfless service as a fundamental aspect of Indian philosophy and traditions. Temples, he noted, have historically been hubs of service, culture, art, architecture, literature, and knowledge, embodying India's cultural principles that have guided humanity for generations.

The prime minister also acknowledged the profound teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, emphasizing the importance of purity of thought and conduct through spirituality and social reform.

The dedication celebrations of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville began on September 30 and will continue, with Mahant Swami Maharaj in attendance. This monumental achievement comes after 12 years of dedication by over 12,500 volunteers across North America. The stone Mahamandir, which will serve as the centerpiece of the Akshardham campus, is a remarkable fusion of craftsmanship and devotion, blending intricate artistry with spiritual significance.

Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams are recognized as symbols of Hindu art, architecture, and culture, serving as spiritual and community centers open to people of all backgrounds and faiths. The New Jersey Akshardham marks the third such cultural complex worldwide, following the first in Gandhinagar, India, in 1992, and the second in New Delhi in 2005.