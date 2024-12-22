PM Modi Visits Indian Labour Camp And Engages With Diaspora In Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah area on Saturday during his historic two-day visit to the country. The camp houses approximately 1,500 Indian workers, and the visit underscores the Prime Minister's focus on the welfare of Indian nationals abroad.

PM Modi’s visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, came at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. At the labour camp, the Prime Minister interacted with workers from various Indian states, inquired about their well-being, and shared a moment with them over snacks.

On the same day, PM Modi addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. He encouraged the diaspora to participate in India’s upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh in January.

The visit also holds emotional significance, as it comes months after a tragic fire in June claimed the lives of 45 Indian migrant workers in Kuwait.

“The visit to the labour camp reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to the welfare of Indian workers abroad,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

PM Modi’s interactions and speeches during the visit aimed to strengthen ties with the Indian diaspora and emphasize their vital role in fostering India-Kuwait relations.