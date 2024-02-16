PM thanks Qatari Emir for release of 8 jailed Indians

Doha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his "deep appreciation" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of eight Indians, previously on death row, even as the two leaders held extensive talks that set the stage for taking the bilateral ties to a higher level, especially in the spheres of investment, energy and new technology.



After the talks at the majestic Amiri Palace in this Qatari capital city, Modi described his meeting with the Emir as "wonderful" and said the bilateral ties are growing "stronger and stronger" and both the nations are looking forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors that will benefit the planet. Modi arrived here on Wednesday night from the United Arab Emirates in his second visit to Qatar which came days after Doha released the Indians in a major relief to New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing that the talks focused on expanding cooperation in key areas, increasing convergences on regional issues, examining partnerships in third countries, and viewing the overall ties from a strategic perspective rather than a transactional one.



The two leaders also spoke about the need for strategic investments and strategic partnerships in the domain of energy and to proceed beyond the buyer-seller relationship in this field. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Emir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community in the Gulf nation, he said. “The prime minister thanked the Emir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community, and in this regard, expressed his deep appreciation to the Emir for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al-Dahra company.