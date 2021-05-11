Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter
The building of Poland's Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.
"As a result of information obtained by e-mail that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building," the court said.
