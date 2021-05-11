Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter

Polands Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter
x

Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter

Highlights

The building of Poland's Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due ...

ADVERTISEMENT

The building of Poland's Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.

"As a result of information obtained by e-mail that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building," the court said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X