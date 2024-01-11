Live
Just In
Powerful earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in north India
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday, with tremors felt in parts of north India and Pakistan.
Kabul: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday, with tremors felt in parts of north India and Pakistan.
According to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geoscience, the quake's epicentre, with a depth of 192.1 km, was initially determined to be at 36.52 degrees north latitude and 70.71 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages.
The US Geological Survey (USGS said the quake’s magnitude was 6.4 while its epicentre was 44km south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reports Dawn news.
In India, light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.
Further details are awaited.