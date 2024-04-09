Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
Just In
PRC clandestinely, deceptively interfered in our elections: Canadian spy agency
Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has said that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has clandestinely and deceptively interfered in the two Canadian elections, media reports said.
New Delhi : Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has said that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has clandestinely and deceptively interfered in the two Canadian elections, media reports said.
“We know that the Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections,” CSIS said during a briefing to the commission set up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the opposition legislators asked him to probe into China's possible role in the rigging.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won both elections, held in 2019 and 2021.
CSIS said that in both cases, Foreign Interference (FI) activities were pragmatic in nature and focused primarily on supporting those viewed to be either 'pro-PRC' or 'neutral' on issues of interest to the PRC government.
"State actors are able to conduct foreign interference successfully in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences. FI is therefore low-risk and high-reward," CSIS said.
The Conservatives lead campaigner, during the 2021 election, Erin O'Toole, estimated Chinese interference cost his party up to nine seats.
As per the Canadian 2021 census, Canada is home to around 1.7 million people of Chinese descent, just under 5 per cent of the total population.