Pre-arrest bail for Imran's nephew in lawyers protest case

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Prime Minister Imran Khans nephew Hassaan Niazi who was wanted by the police for his involvement in a violent protest by lawyers at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) last week.

Niazi, who is a lawyer, had filed for pre-arrest bail after police were unable to track him down over the past few days, reports The Express Tribune.

The court restrained the police from arresting the premier's nephew and ordered Niazi to cooperate with investigators.

Three patients had died after scores of lawyers stormed the PIC on December 11, vandalising property and setting ablaze a police van after a dispute with doctors.

TV channels ran footage showing Niazi at the hospital and watching as a police vehicle was set on fire.

Raids were conducted to arrest Niazi, however, police failed to arrest him even after 10 days of the Lahore riots.

Khan did not comment on his nephew but had ordered an inquiry into the rioting. Several lawyers who participated in the PIC attack were arrested in following days.