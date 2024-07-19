Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
President Biden tests Covid +ve
Milwaukee: US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election when he was facing increasing pressure about his health and concerns about his viability as a candidate.
"I'm sick," Biden, 81, wrote on X. Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, disrupting a key campaign event in Las Vegas meant to shore up support with Latino voters.
