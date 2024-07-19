President Biden tests Covid +ve

Milwaukee: US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, halting his campaign at a critical juncture in the presidential election when he was facing increasing pressure about his health and concerns about his viability as a candidate.





I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

"I'm sick," Biden, 81, wrote on X. Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, disrupting a key campaign event in Las Vegas meant to shore up support with Latino voters.

