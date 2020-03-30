President Trump rules out quarantining New York

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that he has asked the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a new travel advisory for the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, scaling back from an earlier suggestion to quarantine those areas.

"On the recommendation of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors," said Trump.