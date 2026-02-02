Naveen Chandra Praises ‘Honey’ at trailer launch

‘Honey’ is a psychological horror film written and directed by Karuna Kumar, starring Naveen Chandra and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. Produced by Ravi Peetla and Praveen Kumar Reddy under the banner of OVA Entertainments and presented by Shekhar Studios, the film blends psychological depth, social relevance, and horror elements. ‘Honey’ is set to release in theatres on February 6. The promotional content released so far has received a wonderful response, and the makers recently launched the trailer.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, hero Naveen Chandra said, “Hello everyone. I am very happy with the wonderful response to the trailer. I thoroughly enjoyed the filmmaking process. This is a film that will grow through word of mouth. We have tried to make it within our budget while still delivering a different and unique experience to the audience in theatres.”

Director Karuna Kumar said, “This time too, I have made a new attempt. I originally wrote this story, titled ‘Darkness’, for literature. Our producers later decided to adapt it into a film. We see such incidents happening in places like Madanapalle and Old Basti, often within the same house. In ‘Honey’, we explore the life of a person searching for and achieving something called ‘Pilli Maya’. It is a story that unfolds within the mind, even when everything seems dark. The film was inspired by a real-life incident.”

Actor Raja Ravindra shared, “Hello everyone. When the director narrated the story, I liked it but wondered how it would be executed. The film has been shot even more wonderfully than I expected. He also gave me an extraordinary and memorable character. Technically, the film is outstanding.”

Heroine Divi said, “Hello everyone. I always wanted to work with Karuna Kumar. I met him during the film ‘Palasa’, but it didn’t work out then. I immediately agreed when he called me for this project.”

Heroine Divya Pillai added, “Hello everyone. I was scared when the director narrated the story to me. It is very new and unique. I thank Karuna Kumar and Ravi for giving me this opportunity. I am very happy to work with Naveen again.”