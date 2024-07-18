  • Menu
Priti Patel may replace Sunak as Oppn Leader

Priti Patel may replace Sunak as Oppn Leader
London: Britain's former home secretary, Priti Patel, is expected to contest the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak as...

London: Britain's former home secretary, Priti Patel, is expected to contest the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak as Opposition Leader in the House of Commons.

According to UK media reports, the 52-year-old British Indian member of Parliament is considering throwing her hat in the ring after she won her Witham, Essex, seat with a comfortable margin even as her party suffered its worst defeat in the general election earlier this month. Sunak, 44, had announced his resignation on July 5 as the Labour Party landslide win unfolded.

