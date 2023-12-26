Protest in Israel against Red Cross

Tel Aviv : Several people in Israel are protesting against the International Humanitarian organisation the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Israel against the alleged partisan attitude of the Red Cross.

The protest will be held by an organisation, Awakening Israel, at Israel time 6 pm in front of the office of the head of Israel operations of Red Cross, Alessands Managon.

It may be noted that there is a growing resentment in Israel against the Red Cross and its office-bearers. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, had while speaking at Knesset on Monday said that he had met the Red Cross head Mirjana Spoljaric and had requested her to provide much-needed medicines to hostages in Gaza.

He said that he had even requested that the Red Cross collect the medicine from Israel and hand it over to Hamas to reach the hostages who are being held in Gaza.



Netanyahu told the Knesset that the Red Cross head did not heed to his request. He told the Knesset that the hostages in Gaza were in bad health conditions and need urgent medical attention and even after he had informed of the necessity of the medicines to reach the hostages, the Red Cross chief did not heed to it.

The organisation in a statement said, “We are fed up with the idea that the humanitarian organisation living among us isn't serving Israel and worse than that it is blaming our country in the failing negotiations with terror group Hamas-Isis.”

It further said, “The role of the Red Cross is helping people affected by conflict and armed violence and promoting the laws that protect victims of war but this was not happening in Israel.”



It is to be noted that Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is engaged in a stiff battle in Gaza with the Hamas terror group since October 7, when Hamas Miki swarmed into Southern Israel killing 1,200 people. As many as 240 people were kidnapped from Southern Israel, of which 105 were released by Hamas during a week-long ceasefire from November 24 to December 1.

Four hostages were released while one was rescued by the IDF. Over 20,000 Palestinians also lost their lives in Israel shelling and attacks against the Hamas terrorists.