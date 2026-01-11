Protests held in Pakistan's Quetta over prolonged gas shortages amid severe cold

Protests were held in Pakistan's Quetta due to prolonged gas shortages amid a severe cold weather, with residents blocking roads and burning tyres along low pressure and disruption of supplies, local media reported on Sunday.

Gas supply has been reduced in several areas amid severe cold, causing serious difficulties for people who are trying to keep their homes warm. The loadshedding in Quetta and surrounding areas has been implemented by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) from midnight to 5 a.m., Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Residents in Kalat, Mastung, Ziarat, Pishin and several other areas also face similar gas shortages amid the ongoing cold weather. However, residents in many areas of Quetta and its outskirts have said that they are not getting gas properly even outside these hours. Several regions in the main city also face low pressure or disruption of gas supply from SSGS as temperatures have reached minus five degrees.

Residents of the Sariab area, who are also facing gas shortage,s held a protest against low gas pressure and prolonged supply disruption. Protesters burned tyres, erected barricades, and blocked the road, halting traffic movement.

Protesters said they had repeatedly informed SSGC officials about receiving gas with low pressure; however, no action was taken on their complaints. In response, residents burned tyres to block the main road and demanded the immediate restoration of the gas supply.

In December last year, people in Pakistan's Hyderabad complained about the suspension of gas supplies during daytime hours for three consecutive days. Residents in several areas reported prolonged gas shortages and extremely low pressure of gas during the scheduled supply hours, resulting in residents and businesses facing problems, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry had called for immediate improvement in gas supply, upgrading of gas infrastructure and the implementation of a transparent load-management policy with prior notification regarding it.