Putin elected as Russian President for 5th time

Putin elected as Russian President for 5th time
Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his victory speech, extended his gratitude to the citizens of Russia for their active participation in...

Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his victory speech, extended his gratitude to the citizens of Russia for their active participation in the recently concluded presidential election, state-controlled media reported. Following the conclusion of the election, Russia's Central Election Commission showed Putin securing a fifth term in office with over 87 per cent of the vote. Speaking from the election headquarters, Putin emphasised the importance of every voice in shaping the destiny of the nation, Russia Today reported.

