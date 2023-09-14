Putin praises Modi's 'Make in India' initiative

Live
Vladivostok: President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative and said Russia can emulate the success stories of its partners like India in promoting the growth of its domestic industries.
Putin made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking at the Plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, a major port city in sanctions-hit Russia's Far East region. While responding to a question on Russian-made cars, Putin said, "You know, we did not have domestically made cars then, but we do now. It is true that they look more modest than Mercedes or Audi cars, which we bought in vast amounts in the 1990s, but this is not an issue."
