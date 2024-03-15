  • Menu
Putin says Ukraine trying to disrupt election with attacks on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine had tried to disrupt the election by attacking civilian targets in Russia and by using armed proxies in a failed attempt to pierce Russia's borders.

He said such crimes would not be left unpunished.

