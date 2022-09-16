Putin survives assassination attempt: Report

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt, according to a report in EuroWeekly. According to the report, Putin escaped unharmed in the attack, and a number of arrests have been made.

While the media remains tightly censored in Russia, there is no clarity on when the assassination bid took place. However, a number of arrests have been made. EuroWeekly further reported that Putin was traveling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety.

The left front wheel of Putin's car was hit by a loud bang, according to the report. "On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, (and) the second escort car drove around without stopping (due to the) sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," the new report quoted a source as saying.

The insider further claimed that the head of the president's bodyguard (service) and several other people have been suspended and are in custody since a very small circle knew about the President's movements. The claim is yet to be verified. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly disclosed in 2017 that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

Meanwhile, the Russian President is going to attend the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) in Samarkand in Uzbekistan. He is scheduled to hold face-to-face meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.