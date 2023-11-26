Qatar says 13 Israeli women and children to be released by Hamas today, along with 7 foreign nationals

Gaza: Qatar has said that another 13 children and women will be freed by the Hamas terror group later on Sunday, after 51 days held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the media reported.

As part of a separate agreement, seven foreign nationals will also be set free, Doha says, according to reports.

Israel will free 39 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, The Times of Israel reported.

There is no official Israeli announcement on the matter, but the Ynet news site and Army Radio say that Israeli officials confirmed they are expecting 13 Israelis to be released.

Twenty-six people have been released so far as part of the agreement, which has also seen a pause in fighting, humanitarian aid entering the Strip, and three Palestinian prisoners released for every hostage set free.