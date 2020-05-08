Revellers invite infected guests in US

Washington: Officials in the northwestern US state of Washington expressed concern over reports of people organising 'COVID-19 parties' to intentionally spread the virus. 'Gathering in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk for hospitalisation and even death,' warned John Wiesman, the state's secretary of health.

'Furthermore, it is unknown if people who recover from COVID-19 have long-term protection,' he said.

'There is still a lot we don't know about this virus, including any long-term health issues which may occur after infection. 'Wiesman's comments came after officials in Walla Walla County, located 260 miles (420 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, reported that some of the nearly 100 cases in the region appear to have been intentionally spread or contracted at so-called 'COVID-19 parties. "The aim of these gatherings is for non-infected people to mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus."This kind of unnecessary behavior may create a preventable uptick in cases which further slows our state's ability to gradually re-open," Wiesman said. As of Wednesday, there were 94 cases of coronavirus reported in Walla Walla county and one death.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 1.26 million cases so far and 74,947 deaths.