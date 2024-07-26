Rockets hit airbase housing US forces in Iraq

Live
Just In
Four rockets attacked the Ayn al-Asad Airbase in Iraq's western Anbar province, where US troops are stationed, an Iraqi army officer said on Friday.
Baghdad: Four rockets attacked the Ayn al-Asad Airbase in Iraq's western Anbar province, where US troops are stationed, an Iraqi army officer said on Friday.
The attack occurred late Thursday night when an unknown armed group fired the rockets, two of which landed inside the airbase and the other two landed outside without causing casualties, Saad al-Obaidi from Anbar Operations Command told Xinhua news agency.
Iraqi security forces launched a search operation in the areas around the airbase looking for the attackers, al-Obaidi said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, an armed group known as 'Islamic Resistance in Iraq' has launched hundreds of rocket and drone attacks on bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria.