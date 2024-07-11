Live
Just In
Romania issues red alert for extreme heat
Over three-quarters of Romania's counties will be under a Red Code alert for extreme heat and severe thermal discomfort this weekend, with temperatures expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius, according to the Romanian National Meteorological Administration (ANM).
The Red Code alert will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday for the regions of Crisana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, Moldova, and the capital Bucharest, where maximum temperatures will range from 37 to 41 degrees Celsius, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will surpass the critical threshold of 80 units, indicating intense thermal discomfort, said the ANM.
Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be under an Orange Code alert for heat, experiencing maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, with coastal areas reaching 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, reports Xinhua news agency.
Additionally, more than half the country will be under an Orange Code heat wave warning on Thursday, with temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius, said the ANM.