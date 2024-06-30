  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Russia extends gasoline export permit

Russia extends gasoline export permit
x
Highlights

Russia extended the permit for the export of gasoline until July 31, according to a government document.

Moscow: Russia extended the permit for the export of gasoline until July 31, according to a government document.

A sufficient volume of fuel reserves has been formed in the domestic market, and the demand is fully met by supply, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov was quoted by RIA Novosti, reported Xinhua news agency.

Russia initially introduced a ban on the export of gasoline for six months on March 1, to offset the growth in domestic demand in spring and summer.

Two months later, the ban was "temporarily" lifted from mid-May to June 30.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X