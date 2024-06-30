Live
Russia extends gasoline export permit
Moscow: Russia extended the permit for the export of gasoline until July 31, according to a government document.
A sufficient volume of fuel reserves has been formed in the domestic market, and the demand is fully met by supply, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov was quoted by RIA Novosti, reported Xinhua news agency.
Russia initially introduced a ban on the export of gasoline for six months on March 1, to offset the growth in domestic demand in spring and summer.
Two months later, the ban was "temporarily" lifted from mid-May to June 30.
