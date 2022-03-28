Russian rockets hit Lviv as Biden wraps up Poland visit

Lviv (Ukraine): Ukrainian officials said Russian forces struck near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv regional military administration, said: "There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the Velyki Kryvchytsi side, now there is an air alarm, so keep calm and stay in shelter."

'The Russian army struck at Lviv,' Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Twitter. 'We are waiting for information from the Military Administration. Stay in the shelters.' The blasts were audible on the street in center of Lviv. Sadovyi warned in a follow-up tweet that there could be more strikes after explosions were heard in the city. 'It is possible that shelling will be repeated. Stay in the shelter!' the mayor tweeted.

At least two missiles struck Lviv Saturday, and there are reports of at least five people injured, according to Kozytsky. He added there are still threats for more missile strikes, according to a post on his official Facebook account. 'Information about what was involved in a residential building or other infrastructure objects was not confirmed,' Kozytsky said. Meanwhile, another extended curfew in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were observed from 8 pm to 7 am on Saturday. Further, Russian shelling left Kyiv's western Sviatoshynskyi District without electricity.

While the war has escalated between Russia and Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden met Ukrainian Foreign, Defence ministers in Warsaw.

Biden gave information about his Poland visit and said, "Today, I met with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence -- and with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I'm visiting a refugee site to see our humanitarian efforts. Tonight, I'm delivering remarks on our commitment to a future rooted in democratic principles."

Biden was asked what he thought of Putin after meeting refugees in the Polish capital and responded: "He's a butcher."

A Kremlin spokesman said the comment diminishes the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, according to TASS.

Earlier on Saturday, the US President met Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital Warsaw as he enters the final day of his Europe trip, aimed at synchronising how Western allies will address Russia's aggression and reassuring the nations that they have the support of the United States. This was the first time Biden met the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov face to face during his tour.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Qatar, energy-rich nations to boost production amid sanctions on Russian energy. In an address to Doha Forum, Zelensky said that Europe's refusal to purchase Russian oil, gas is a matter of time and that Qatar can contribute to stabilizing the situation,' tweeted The Kyiv Independent.