Russian troops kill 10 Ukrainians buying bread

Kyiv: Vladimir Putin's troops have allegedly slain ten Ukrainian civilians while they were queueing for bread outside Chernihiv - the latest in a string of incidents which, if confirmed, would constitute war crimes. It comes after drone footage emerged which purported to show Russian soldiers executing a lone Ukrainian civilian as he held his hands up to surrender on a highway west of Kyiv last week.

Footage from Chernihiv, which was published by Ukrainian website Public and swiftly condemned by the US Embassy in Kyiv, shows the lifeless bodies of ten people sprawled on the street after they were apparently executed in cold blood.

'Such horrific attacks must stop,' the US Embassy in a statement on Twitter. 'We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned plea to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning for additional aid and for President Biden to spearhead the world's defense of Ukraine. While Zelenskyy delivered the majority of his speech in Ukrainian with an English translator, he ended his remarks speaking in English, addressing Biden directly. "You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation," Zelenskyy said, "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."