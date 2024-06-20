  • Menu
S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea

South Korea seized a 5,000-ton cargo ship on Thursday on suspicion of violating UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, sources said.

The freighter, whose origin is unknown, is now anchored at the Port of Busan on the country's southeastern coast. It was not immediately known what its violations were, Yonhap news agency reported.

In late March, another 3,000-ton cargo ship, DEYI, which was heading to Vladivostok, Russia, was seized in waters off Yeosu, along the southern coast, under similar suspicions.

The ship is also currently anchored at the anchorage at Busan Port, with the captain and other crew onboard.

