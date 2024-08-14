S. Korean Presidential office denounces Democratic Party for politicising official's death

Seoul: The South Korean Presidential office condemned on Wednesday the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) for "politicising" the recent death of an anti-corruption official involved in a probe into first lady Kim Keon Hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag gift.

Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon expressed regret over the death of an acting chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's (ACRC) anti-corruption bureau who had overseen inquiries into politically sensitive cases before taking his own life last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Jeong rebutted the DP's accusation that government pressure may have contributed to the official's death, blaming opposition lawmakers who intensely grilled anti-corruption officials in parliamentary sessions last month.

The ACRC came under fire for closing Kim's case in June, citing no clause of punishment for public officials' spouses under the anti-graft act.

"We cannot help but express our regret at the despicable behaviour of the opposition party, which once again uses the tragic death of a public official for political attacks," Jeong said in a briefing.

The remark came shortly after DP lawmaker Jeon Hyun-hee, who served as ACRC chair from 2020 to 2023, called the first lady a "murderer" during a parliamentary hearing session.

The presidential office called on the DP to issue a formal apology for Jeon's "unspeakable vulgarities" against the first lady.

"Unleashing harsh words based on groundless claims is a human rights infringement on a person and an insult to the public," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the ruling People Power Party accused Jeon of "using anti-humane, violent language" against the first lady and submitted a motion to strip her of her parliamentary seat.