Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
SCO summit kicks off in Astana with Belarus joining association
The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off on Thursday in Astana, with Belarus officially becoming a member of the association.
The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off on Thursday in Astana, with Belarus officially becoming a member of the association.Moscow: The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off on Thursday in Astana, with Belarus officially becoming a member of the association.
The summit began with an official ceremony where all relevant documents for the country's membership were signed, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Dear heads of state, a decision on the full membership of the Republic of Belarus in the SCO has been made," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced, congratulating Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Lukashenko, in turn, noted that Minsk will strive to expand the SCO's influence and broaden its circle of allies and supporters.
The SCO summit is currently being held in Astana, with attendance by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Turkmenistan, and the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.