Seven 'terrorists' killed in military operations in Pakistan

Seven "terrorists" were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a "terrorist" was killed in an intelligence-based operation.

The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted "terrorists" trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.

The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five "terrorists" were killed, while three others got injured.

Meanwhile, a "terrorist" was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday.

