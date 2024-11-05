Live
Just In
Seven 'terrorists' killed in military operations in Pakistan
Seven "terrorists" were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a "terrorist" was killed in an intelligence-based operation.
The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted "terrorists" trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.
The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five "terrorists" were killed, while three others got injured.
Meanwhile, a "terrorist" was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday.