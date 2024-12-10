Sharp Decline in F-1 Visas for Indian Students in 2024: Report

The number of Indian students granted F-1 visas to study in the United States has dropped significantly in 2024, according to recent data from the U.S. State Department. Between January and September this year, only 64,008 Indian students received F-1 visas, marking a 38 per cent decline compared to the 1,03,495 visas issued during the same period in 2023.

This decrease is the largest since the pandemic years, reflecting a notable shift in trends for international student mobility.

In previous years, the number of Indian students obtaining F-1 visas showed consistent growth. For instance, 65,230 visas were issued in the first nine months of 2021, followed by 93,181 in the same period of 2022. This year, however, the downward trend is not limited to Indian students. Chinese students, traditionally a major group in U.S. universities, also experienced an 8 per cent reduction in visas. In 2024, 73,781 Chinese students were granted F-1 visas compared to 80,603 in 2023.

Despite the decline in visa numbers, India has overtaken China as the leading source of international students in the U.S. As of the 2023–24 academic year, there are approximately 3.30 lakh Indian students in U.S. institutions, surpassing the 2.77 lakh Chinese students. Indian students now represent 29 per cent of the 11.26 lakh international students pursuing education in the United States.

What is an F-1 Visa?

The F-1 visa is a non-immigrant student visa that allows individuals from other countries to enroll in full-time educational programs at U.S. institutions. Admissions for most academic programs typically occur twice annually, with the majority of Indian students beginning their studies during the August-December semester.

The drop in F-1 visas issued to Indian students raises questions about factors influencing this trend, including economic conditions, visa processing delays, and policy changes. The data also highlights a potential shift in preferences among Indian students regarding destinations for higher education.