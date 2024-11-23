Live
- Congress retains Dausa seat; BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena's brother loses
- Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats
- Bihar bypolls: NDA bags all four seats, Mahagathbandhan suffers big defeat
- Assam bypolls: BJP-led alliance set to win all five seats
- Shinkansen services near Tokyo delayed due to maintenance problem
- India sees over 226 pc surge in startup funding at $596 mn this week
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price on Amazon – Check
- 178 Drivers turned up on the first day for and Eye Check-up Camp hosted by the IRB Golconda Expressway
- A star beyond the screen celebrates another year of excellence
- Russell stunned with pole in Las Vegas, says 'Got to deep dive into why we’re so quick'
Just In
Shinkansen services near Tokyo delayed due to maintenance problem
Highlights
Some Shinkansen bullet train services near Tokyo were delayed Saturday morning due to a malfunctioning maintenance vehicle, affecting around 4,900 passengers, local media reported.
Tokyo: Some Shinkansen bullet train services near Tokyo were delayed Saturday morning due to a malfunctioning maintenance vehicle, affecting around 4,900 passengers, local media reported.
Services were temporarily halted between Omiya and Takasaki stations near Tokyo, resuming shortly after 7 am local time, Kyoto News reported, citing railway operator JR East.
Four trains on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and Niigata, were late up to 45 minutes, while five trains on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line, connecting the capital and Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture, were delayed up to 33 minutes, Xinhua news agency reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS