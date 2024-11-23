Shinkansen services near Tokyo delayed due to maintenance problem

  • Menu
Tokyo: Some Shinkansen bullet train services near Tokyo were delayed Saturday morning due to a malfunctioning maintenance vehicle, affecting around 4,900 passengers, local media reported.

Services were temporarily halted between Omiya and Takasaki stations near Tokyo, resuming shortly after 7 am local time, Kyoto News reported, citing railway operator JR East.

Four trains on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and Niigata, were late up to 45 minutes, while five trains on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line, connecting the capital and Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture, were delayed up to 33 minutes, Xinhua news agency reported.

