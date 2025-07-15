  • Menu
Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth After Historic ISS Mission on July 15

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is returning to Earth on July 15 after an 18 day stay at the International Space Station with the Axiom 4 crew Watch live coverage and learn key mission details

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is coming back to Earth. He spent 18 days on the International Space Station (ISS). He flew with astronauts from the USA, Poland, and Hungary.

Shukla is the first Indian to visit the ISS. He is the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Landing Time and Place

The spacecraft left the ISS on July 14 at 4:45 pm IST.

It will land on July 15 at 3:01 pm IST.

Landing will happen in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, USA.

How the Landing Works

  1. The spacecraft will start returning at 2:07 pm IST.
  2. It will get very hot — up to 1600 degrees Celsius.
  3. Parachutes will open to slow it down.
  4. The capsule will splash down in the ocean.
  5. A ship will pick up the capsule.
  6. The crew will get health checks and go back to land by helicopter.

After Landing

Shukla and the others will rest for 7 days.

This helps their bodies adjust to Earth’s gravity.

In space, there is no gravity, so the body needs time to recover.

How to Watch Live

You can watch the landing live on:

  • NASA TV
  • SpaceX YouTube
  • Axiom Space social media

Live video will start 1 hour before landing.

