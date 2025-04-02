Siemens and Accenture Launch Joint Business Group to Drive Manufacturing Transformation

At Hannover Messe 2025, Siemens and Accenture announced the formation of the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a new joint venture designed to transform the manufacturing sector. This initiative will employ 7,000 professionals globally with expertise in manufacturing and IT to develop software-defined products and processes, integrating industrial technology with AI-driven engineering.

The business group aims to leverage Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio and Accenture's expertise in data and AI to help companies rethink their engineering and manufacturing strategies. This includes automation, industrial AI, and software solutions that will digitize manufacturing operations.

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, emphasized the complementary strengths of the two companies, noting their combined capabilities in technology, data, and AI to push the boundaries of digitalization in engineering and manufacturing. Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, echoed this sentiment, calling the collaboration a critical step in the evolution of manufacturing digitalization.

The partnership builds on successful collaborations with companies such as KION AG and Navantia. In KION's case, Siemens and Accenture standardized and optimized engineering processes using Siemens Teamcenter for product lifecycle management, incorporating AI and simulation technologies. For Navantia, they developed a product development platform, reducing design and manufacturing costs by 20% through the use of digital twins.

The Accenture Siemens Business Group will focus on industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, consumer goods, and defense. In engineering, the group will transform R&D models and establish global engineering centers of excellence. It will also help automotive manufacturers implement software-defined vehicle (SDV) frameworks and optimize model-based systems engineering (MBSE).

For manufacturing, the group plans to support the implementation of real-time manufacturing control systems, advancing AI-enabled automation, and offering managed security services to protect operational technology from cyber threats.

Additionally, a major focus will be on the development of agentic AI, with the goal of optimizing industrial processes through AI agents. The group will use Accenture’s Industry X solutions to help companies create and deploy AI agents for simulations, robotics, and other processes, enabling more efficient management of AI components across the organization.